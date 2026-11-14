Sonia Gandhi, Kharge pay floral tributes to Nehru on his birth anniversary

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Saturday paid floral tributes to India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, at his memorial, Shanti Vana, in New Delhi to mark his 137th birth anniversary.

Kharge and Gandhi, along with other Congress leaders, also released tricolour-themed balloons into the air on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Kharge remembered Jawaharlal Nehru, recalling that his visionary thinking, strong leadership, and unwavering resolve gave new direction to India's social, political and economic development.

In a post on X, Kharge extended warm greetings on the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru.

"With heartfelt respect on the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first Prime Minister, whose historic contributions laid the foundation for a strong, modern, democratic and progressive nation after India's independence," he said.

He emphasised that Nehru had a deep faith in democracy, equality, secularism and scientific thinking, adding that he had a special affection for children. "He had a deep faith in democracy, equality, secularism and scientific thinking. He always dreamed of an India where every citizen would have equal opportunities without discrimination, and all would move forward with a spirit of unity, brotherhood and national interest," he said. "His special affection for children and his dedication to their education and bright future remind us that the country's future lies in the hands of our coming generations," he added. November 14 is observed as Children's Day across the country to mark the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, who was popularly known as 'Chacha Nehru' for his affection towards children.