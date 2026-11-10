Sonia Gandhi memoir reflects on UPA's economic reforms, 2014 poll defeat

“However, as over the decades the economy evolved and diversified, state controls became a drag on growth,” she writes. “Recognising this, Rajiv took the first steps towards liberalisation. P V Narasimha Rao’s Congress government, with Dr Manmohan Singh as his finance minister, paved the way to the next stage of rapid growth. Our UPA continued with the reforms, putting India on the map as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.”

Gandhi says that “while the UPA was of course in favour of economic reforms, my primary duty as Congress president, as I saw it, was to make sure that the promises made in our manifesto concerning poverty alleviation were implemented”, and the NAC, set up in June 2004, was tasked with suggesting social policies and drafting legislation concerning the Congress’ manifesto guarantees, such as the Right to Information, Right to Work, Right to Food, Right to Education and the rights of forest-dwelling communities. While the NAC was continuously reviled, “and yet I feel it was the combination of both factors – economic growth and social justice – that gave our party a second term in the general election of 2009,” Gandhi says in her 526-page autobiography. She credits Singh’s “wise leadership” with India weathering the global economic crisis of 2008, and his “prudent management” with halving the country’s fiscal deficit. The UPA’s policies stimulated the economy and also provided a safety net for the poor, created new jobs and increased investment at home, which lifted 270 million people out of poverty, with economic growth that was higher than ever before and “all the while maintaining an open society committed to respecting fundamental human rights and the rule of law.”