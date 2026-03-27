Home / India News / Sonia Gandhi's health shows improvement, will be discharged soon: Doctors

Sonia Gandhi's health shows improvement, will be discharged soon: Doctors

The 79-year-old leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday night at around 10:22 pm after developing a fever

Sonia Gandhi, Sonia
She remains under the supervision of a team of senior doctors, who are closely monitoring her condition (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 2:54 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's health is showing steady improvement, and she will be discharged from the hospital within one to two days, her doctors said on Friday.

The 79-year-old leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday night at around 10:22 pm after developing a fever.

According to hospital chairman Ajay Swaroop, Gandhi is "much better", showing medical improvement and is comfortable.

"She is walking around and has taken her breakfast. Overall, her progress is smooth, and we hope that she will be fit to be discharged within a day or two," he said.

According to the doctors attending the Congress leader, Gandhi is undergoing treatment for a systemic infection and is responding well to antibiotics.

She remains under the supervision of a team of senior doctors, who are closely monitoring her condition.

Sources said she is likely to stay under observation for a short period as a precaution, though her condition is stable and not serious.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UP govt cancels ₹25,000 crore MoU with Puch AI over financial concerns

UP govt scraps ₹25,000 cr MoU with Bengaluru-based startup Puch AI

ED to file chargesheet in ₹40k cr loan 'fraud' involving ex-RCOM president

Govt absorbing burden of oil price rise to shield consumers: Hardeep Puri

From education to work, transgender community's marginalisation is stark

Topics :Sonia GandhiCongresshospitalsDelhiPolitics News

First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story