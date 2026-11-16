Sonia Gandhi's memoir breaks publishing records, says HarperCollins India

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s political memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, has broken many records in the Indian and global publishing industry, according HarperCollins India, the publisher of the book.

The book has sold more than 200,000 copies in less than a week of its hitting the stands.

It has become the fastest-delivered book in the country’s publishing history with 15,000 copies being delivered under 10 minutes on the day of its hitting the stands at 10 am on November 10 (last Tuesday), HarperCollins India Chief Executive Officer Anantha Padmanabhan said on Monday at the formal launch of the book.

Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, formally launched the book at an event in the national capital on Monday evening with her children — Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Wayanad Lok Sabha member — by her side.

HarperCollins stepped in to publish the book after Penguin Random House India withdrew from the project. Sonia Gandhi told The Guardian in an interview earlier this month that Penguin was “uneasy in general with the criticism of the government” and dropped the book after she refused to accept its editorial changes. At Monday’s launch, Padmanabhan said that HarperCollins India had less than 12 weeks to publish the book, and how it became the publisher of the book “is a story for another day”. Sonia Gandhi’s autobiography has broken many records, and that it is already the fastest-selling book, fastest-selling debut, fastest selling-work of non-fiction and fastest-selling memoir, he said.

Several INDIA bloc leaders and Congress chief ministers attended the book launch. Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and his wife, Lok Sabha Member Dimple Yadav, in the front row, as did Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and also Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amarinder Singh, who is a former Punjab chief minister and a friend of Sonia Gandhi and her husband, Rajiv Gandhi. During a fireside chat with Harper Collins India’s Executive Publisher Poulomi Chatterjee, Sonia Gandhi said one of the reasons for writing her memoir was that much had been written about her family that was not true and she wanted to set the record straight.

“One of the reasons to write the book was because so much has been said about my family, mother-in-law, husband, son, daughter; most of those are unreal stories woven around you … hurtful things are said. This is a way of bringing out my feelings and about my family,” she said. Sonia Gandhi said her friends kept telling her that she must write her own story. “I have been reticent to tell my inner feelings, but on the insistence of both Rahul and Priyanka, and Manjulika Dubey, I finally relented,” Sonia Gandhi said. “At the beginning, it was difficult, but once I started the dam burst,” she said.

On the book getting a wonderful reception from readers, Sonia Gandhi said: “I always thought people would be interested but this has been overwhelming and unexpected.” Talking about critics, Sonia Gandhi said some reactions online were on the nasty side while some were genuine. She had never kept a diary, she said, either when she was growing up or in her political career, and most of the things in the book were from her memory. The Congress leader also spoke of her struggle to belong and be accepted in India. She said she chose the title “Belonging” because it means to belong and “in my case about how hard I tried to belong”.

“It is also the case with so many women in India; when they marry, they may be from the same background, but it is difficult for the women to adjust to their new household,” she said. She said when she came to India and became Indira Gandhi’s daughter-in-law, it was not as informal as her Italian background. The surroundings were more formal. “But my upbringing in Italy taught me to give respect to elders, seniors; that helped,” she said. Sonia Gandhi said the portions that she found difficult to write were about the assassination of her mother-in-law and husband. She recalled her romance with Rajiv Gandhi and how she dreaded her mother-in-law during the initial years of her marriage, but that relationship became warmer after Rahul and Priyanka were born.

Sonia Gandhi said she was terrified of Indira Gandhi to start with and it took time to start calling her “mummy”. On her husband joining politics, she said: “I was very much against my husband joining politics; I was perhaps selfish because I thought all the time that was there, we will lose that. He had a lot of travelling. Our life changed, but that bond became stronger because that little time he had to spend was more important now,” she said. Sonia Gandhi said after Rajiv Gandhi’s death, she “became a child” and her children “became parents”. Addressing the event, Rahul spoke of the deep love that his parents shared. “She belonged to my father and my father belonged to her.”

“Mummy, Papa loved you, but I cannot even tell you how proud he would be of you,” Rahul said in his brief speech. He also narrated how the love story of his parents started at the Varsity restaurant in Cambridge, recalling his visit to the same eatery with his “girlfriend" when he was there. “There are quite a lot of myths about my parents. One big story was their meeting at the Varsity restaurant, and how they met there. Many years later, I happened to be in Cambridge, and I told my girlfriend, ‘Let’s go to the Varsity restaurant.’ She had no idea what it was. We went there. I wanted to see where my parents had met,” the Lok Sabha leader of the Opposition said.

“I still remember the yellow door. And the gentleman standing there said, ‘How many people?’ I said, ‘Two.’ And he said, ‘Go and sit down.’ I sat down, looked at the menu, and said: ‘You know, my parents met at this restaurant.’ And he just looked at me and said, ‘Oh, I know them.’” Then Rahul asked him: “What do you know about them?” The reply was: “Oh, those two. I know exactly who you’re talking about.” The Congress leader added that when he asked what was good on the menu, he was told “chicken chasseur”. “I said, ‘Well, we will have two of those.’ If you want to fall in love, go to the Varsity restaurant. But never eat the chicken chasseur,” Rahul said, describing the food there as horrible, to peals of laughter from the audience.

Pointing to BJP leader Amarinder Singh, who was close to the Gandhi family when he was in the Congress, Rahul said the only time he saw his parents fight was when his father was speaking to Singh on the phone and not listening to Sonia Gandhi. Talking about the close bond between his parents, Rahul said that at every meal “there would be papa, and on papa’s lap, there would be mama”. “Now, I thought this was a normal thing. So I would go to my friend’s house, but their parents wouldn’t be sitting on each other’s lap, and I’d ask my friend, ‘What is going on? Why is your mother not sitting on your father’s lap?’” he said. “This is what we grew up with,” he added. “And then it all got smashed. We saw one of our anchors get shot, and then we saw our biggest anchor get blown to pieces,” he said. “So the book Belonging ... She belonged to my father and my father belonged to her. When my father disappeared, she began another journey,” and the “fun-loving mother, the smiling mother disappeared, and a new mother came. Why? Because the flame of her life had gone out, literally,” Rahul said.