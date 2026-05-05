South Coast Railway finally notified after years of Odisha-AP tug of war

Nearly seven years after it was first announced in the Union Budget of 2019, the Centre has finally set in motion one of Indian Railways’ most politically sensitive and closely watched administrative restructurings by notifying the long-awaited South Coast Railway (SCoR) as the 18th railway zone of the country.

Carved out of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) and South Central Railway (SCR) zones, the new railway zone, with headquarters at Visakhapatnam, will be operationalised from June 1. It will have a total route length of around 3,300 km, covering the state of Andhra Pradesh and parts of Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The Gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Railways on Monday brought to an end years of uncertainty surrounding the operationalisation of the zone, which was first announced by the Centre as part of commitments made to Andhra Pradesh following the state’s bifurcation in 2014. Despite the announcement, the project remained stuck for several years amid intense administrative, financial and political negotiations, primarily over the future of the revenue-rich Waltair division under ECoR. Odisha and Andhra Pradesh were at loggerheads over the bifurcation of the Waltair division, one of Indian Railways’ most profitable freight divisions because of its strategic mineral corridors passing through Odisha’s mining belt.

The Odisha government, political parties and trade unions repeatedly opposed any move to transfer mineral-bearing routes outside the control of ECoR, arguing that such a step would severely affect ECoR’s freight earnings and dilute Odisha’s strategic railway interests. Andhra Pradesh, on the other hand, consistently pushed for early implementation of the Visakhapatnam-based railway zone, describing it as a long-delayed promise to the state. The Centre has now attempted to balance both competing interests through a carefully crafted restructuring plan. The existing Waltair division has been bifurcated into two parts. The Odisha-based mineral-rich sections remain with ECoR as a newly created Rayagada division, while the remaining coastal and Andhra Pradesh sections become part of the new Visakhapatnam division under SCoR.

The newly created Rayagada division will have a jurisdiction over 696 route km, including the 164-km Koraput–Singapur Road section, strategically important 442-km Kottavalasa–Kirandul KK line, 36-km Kuneru–Theruvali section and 54-km Gunupur–Paralakhemundi line. These routes handle massive volumes of iron ore, alumina, coal and other mineral traffic from southern Odisha. The truncated Waltair division, now renamed as the Visakhapatnam division under SCoR, will cover 463 route km, including the 270-km Ichchapuram–Palasa–Visakhapatnam–Duvvada corridor, 102-km Vizianagaram–Kuneru, 39-km Naupada Junction–Paralakhemundi, 17-km Bobbili–Salur and 35 km of peripheral lines around Visakhapatnam. SCoR will additionally comprise the bifurcated Guntakal (1,344 km), Guntur (491 km) and Vijayawada (1,002 km) divisions. Its formation had also triggered operational adjustments between the two railway zones in multiple sections to streamline administration and traffic management.

According to the Gazette notification issued by Railway Board Secretary R Mohanraja, the Centre transferred the 53-km Palasa–Ichchapuram section from ECoR’s Khurda Road division to the new Visakhapatnam division, the 108-km Raichur–Wadi section from SCoR's Guntakal division to SCR's Secunderabad, the 142-km Vishnupuram–Pagidipalli–Janpahad section from SCoR's Guntur to Secunderabad and the 46-km Kondapalli–Motumarri section from Secunderabad to SCoR's Vijayawada division as part of the realignment. A senior Railway Board official said the restructuring was designed after several rounds of discussions and public opinion to balance regional aspirations, operational efficiency and freight optimisation. “The creation of SCoR has been under examination for several years because of the complex operational and revenue implications involved. The final structure ensures that the operational requirements of the new zone are met while safeguarding the freight interests of ECoR,” the official told Business Standard.