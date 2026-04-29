South Coast Railway zone to be notified in June: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The South Coast Railway Zone, which is slated to be India’s 18th railway zone and was approved by the Union cabinet in February 2025, will be notified in the gazette on June 1, railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in Visakhapatnam.

The new railway zone has been created in accordance with the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act and will lead to efficiency in railway operations, according to the cabinet.

The minister indicated that this development marks a significant step toward strengthening Railway Administration in Andhra Pradesh.

Moreover, he said that the railways is executing works of over Rs 1 trillion in Andhra Pradesh, along with the several of the new high-speed rail corridors announced in the budget aimed at providing high-speed connectivity between Southern cities.