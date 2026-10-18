Southern India braces for water stress and droughts amid deficient monsoon

In Tamil Nadu, the effects are particularly visible in the Cauvery delta, the state’s principal rice-growing region. A deficient southwest monsoon, reduced inflows from Karnataka and lower storage at Mettur Reservoir have put pressure on the agricultural cycle. The delta contributes roughly 35 per cent of Tamil Nadu’s total rice production.

The shortfall has already affected cultivation. “Take the case of kuruvai paddy (short-duration cropping season): The production is scaled down by over 100,000 acres this season. The result is evident, as prices of rice varieties have increased by even 50 per cent now. We are short of rain, water, and production already. The northeast monsoon is a hope now in the last few days for our samba and thaladi crops,” says K V Elankeeran, president of the Federation of Cauvery Delta Farmers Associations.