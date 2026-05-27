Southwest monsoon advances over Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, says IMD

The monsoon has missed its expected onset date of May 26 in Kerala but has further advanced into some more parts of the southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area and Bay of Bengal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

The IMD had earlier estimated that the monsoon would arrive in Kerala on May 26 with a model error of 4 days.

The monsoon usually sets over Kerala around June 1, marking the beginning of the monsoon season (June to September) in the country.

Last year, the onset of monsoon happened on May 24, according to the department.