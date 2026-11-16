Sri Lankan company secures $75 mn contract to build power plant in Andaman

A Sri Lankan company secured a $75 million contract to build a 57 MW power plant in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, it said on Monday.

Lakdhanavi signed an agreement for the project with India's NTPC on September 21.

"The project will be located at Hope Town, Port Blair and is expected to strengthen the island's electricity infrastructure, enable long-term energy security through LNG infrastructure and facilitate future economic development," the company said in a statement.

It added that the venture reflected economic ties between Sri Lanka and India and extended beyond Indian investment and development assistance that had always been the cornerstone of the economic ties between the two nations.