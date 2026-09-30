SRK, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff respond to FDA notices over Vimal ad

The Maharashtra FDA in August issued show-cause notices to the three actors over their appearance in the advertisement, alleging that it amounted to surrogate advertising for Vimal Pan Masala, a product prohibited in the state.

The regulator sought explanations from the actors on their roles as brand endorsers and asked why legal action should not be initiated against them. It also sought documents related to their endorsements, including contracts, campaign briefs, remuneration details and evidence of due diligence.

The FDA invoked Section 24 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, which deals with misleading and deceptive food advertisements. It also cited Section 53, under which a penalty of up to ₹10 lakh can be imposed for publishing a misleading food advertisement.

The notices said the advertisement “prima facie appears” to promote the Vimal brand, which the regulator said is mainly associated with pan masala. Pan masala is prohibited in Maharashtra under an order issued by the Commissioner of Food Safety.