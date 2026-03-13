Stalin urges PM to release ₹3,112 cr pending Jal Jeevan Mission dues to TN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to release Rs 3,112 crore in pending dues to ensure completion of the ongoing Jal Jeevan Mission schemes in the state.

In a letter to Modi, Stalin pointed out that the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, recently indicated that central assistance cannot be extended to the Hogenekkal Phase-III Combined Water Supply Scheme. This comes despite the project receiving approval in June 2023.

"The scheme was approved in the State Level Scheme Sanctioning Committee of the Ministry of Jal Shakti on June 15, 2023, at a cost of Rs 8,428 crore, including the central government's Jal Jeevan Mission share of Rs 2,283 crore," he said.

Highlighting the state's significant strides under the Jal Jeevan Mission, Stalin said 1.12 crore homes now have functional household tap connections, which is 90 per cent of the total 1.25 crore rural households. "In the first phase of Jal Jeevan Mission, the State took up 45 new Multi Village Schemes, 56 Retrofitting Combined Water Supply Scheme and 21,258 Single Village Schemes at a total of Rs 18,123 crore, I am glad to inform that all Single Village Schemes and 92 out of the 101 Multi Village Schemes and retrofitting schemes have been completed, while the remaining 9 MVS are in advance stages of implementation," he said.

He noted that the union government has released Rs 5,914 crore as its share under the Jal Jeevan Mission, leaving a pending balance of Rs 3,112 crore. "Although Rs 2,434 crore was allocated for Tamil Nadu during 2024-25, only Rs 732 crore has been released, and no funds have been received since September 2024." To ensure the progress of works and timely completion, the CM said his government released an advance of Rs 2,550 crore from the State resources to meet the expenditure of ongoing works under the Jal Jeevan Mission. "Hence, I request you to intervene and immediately release the pending balance of Rs 3,112 crore, to ensure completion of the ongoing Jal Jeevan Mission Schemes," he said in the letter.

Drawing Modi's attention to the Hogenekkal Phase-III Combined Water Supply Scheme proposed as an externally aided project with JICA assistance, Stalin said the scheme was approved in the State Level Scheme Sanctioning Committee of the Ministry of Jal Shakti in June 2023 at a total cost of Rs 8,428 crore, including the Ministry's share of Rs 2,283 crore. Although the state government has launched the preparatory work, he said the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (under the Ministry of Jal Jeevan Mission) has indicated that the central aid is currently stalled. "Withdrawal of support to this critical project at this stage would significantly affect the prospects of adequate drinking water supply in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts," he cautioned.

Stalin sought the Centre's concurrence and financial support for the Hogenekkal Phase-III Combined Water supply Scheme, enabling the State to proceed with the JICA loan agreement. The CM, in the letter, said his government has proposed 10 new Multi Village Schemes at an outlay of Rs 7,590 crore covering Dindigul, Namakkal, Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Tiruvallur, Pudukottai, Mayiladuthurai, Tenkasi, Tuticorin, Tiruppur and Erode districts. Considering their crucial need, Stalin requested sanction for these new Multi-Village Schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 to achieve full saturation of rural habitations in the State. He expressed confidence that the Centre would extend its continued support to ensure sustainable and equitable drinking water supply for the rural population.