State capex utilisation rises to three-year high in April-July of FY27

Capital expenditure (capex) by 22 states picked up in the first four months of financial year 2026-27, with the pace of spending rising to a three-year high, an analysis of monthly accounts released by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India showed.

Between April and July, the states utilised 16.11 per cent, or Rs 1.72 trillion, of their combined budgeted capex allocation of Rs 10.65 trillion for the year. That is up from the 15.77 per cent they had spent in the same period of FY26, and the highest April-July utilisation rate since FY24.

The four-month utilisation rate has moved within a fairly narrow band since FY22 — the earliest year for which the CAG's monthly accounts series is available. The weakest utilisation was in FY25, when states spent just 14.71 per cent of their budgeted capex, followed by FY23 at 15.14 per cent.

The 16.11 per cent recorded this year sits above both, as well as FY26 (15.77 per cent), but remains below FY22 (16.99 per cent) and the six-year high of FY24 (18.88 per cent). For FY27, Kerala led the charts, having utilised 42.36 per cent of its annual capex by the end of July. It was followed by Himachal Pradesh (27.07 per cent), Punjab (23.39 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (22.94 per cent), and Gujarat (22.03 per cent). At the other end of the spectrum, West Bengal utilised just 4.04 per cent of its allocation during the period, while Tripura (5.26 per cent) and Meghalaya (5.49 per cent) were also among the weakest performers.

Kerala and West Bengal, at opposite ends of the table, both held Assembly elections during the period. Uttar Pradesh, the most heavily budgeted state with a capex allocation of Rs 1.78 trillion, had spent just 10.15 per cent by the end of July. Odisha (12.04 per cent), Tamil Nadu (12.97 per cent), and Karnataka (14.61 per cent) were also among the slower movers. Capital spending nonetheless continued to trail the states' routine outgo. Between April and July, the 22 states collectively spent Rs 13.39 trillion, or 25.34 per cent, of their combined budgeted revenue expenditure of Rs 52.83 trillion for the full year.