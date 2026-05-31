Statsguru: Peak power deficit resurfaces marginally as temperatures soar

Most of northwest and central India is in the grip of an intense heatwave, with maximum temperatures hitting 43-48° Celsius (C). Soumya Swaminathan, former Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization, said the temperatures being recorded now are “very close to the limit of human tolerability.”
The International Energy Agency has warned that extreme temperatures are driving demand for cooling technologies such as air conditioners, pushing electricity use to record levels and straining power grids. India’s peak power demand hit an all-time high of 270.82 Gw on May 21. Peak supply that day stood at 269.13 Gw, widening the power deficit to 0.62 per cent, the highest since September 2023.