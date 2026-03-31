Students least confident on job readiness as skills gap widens: NIIT

Students entering the workforce in India report the lowest confidence in their job readiness, scoring 57 out of 100, far below 82 among senior professionals, according to a report by NIIT.

A report titled “India Skills Gap Report 2026” showed differences in perceptions around workforce readiness, hiring patterns, and skill development across the talent ecosystem.

The report is based on an online survey of 3,500 respondents conducted through the YouGov India panel, covering students, early jobbers, mid-level and senior professionals, as well as recruiters, CXOs, and academic leaders.

Early-career professionals scored 68 out of 100, mid-management professionals 75, and senior professionals 82, compared with 57 among students when asked about their readiness for the next career step.

Students are also less optimistic about career growth. Only 35 per cent said they were very optimistic about their prospects over the next three to five years, compared with 50 per cent of employed respondents. Perceptions of graduate readiness also differ between institutions and students. About 51 per cent of academic leaders said they were very confident graduates would be employer-ready within three to five years, while 83 per cent expressed either very high or moderate confidence in graduates’ preparedness. “Early jobbers express a higher level of confidence than students on data analysis (67/100 vs 56/100), cybersecurity basics (64/100 vs 57/100), and cloud tools (66/100 vs 56/100) but may be more comparable in confidence on AI literacy today (67/100 vs 62/100),” said the report.

The findings come at a time when India’s labour market is grappling with a persistent gap between formal education and industry expectations, even as companies across sectors increase hiring for technology-enabled roles. Employers have repeatedly flagged difficulties in finding candidates with practical skills and workplace readiness, particularly among new graduates. Hiring demand is strongest for mid-career professionals. The report shows that 47 per cent of hiring demand is concentrated among professionals with six to 15 years of experience, followed by 37 per cent for early-career professionals. At the same time, 38 per cent of recruiters identified mid-career professionals as the segment facing the greatest shortages.

Regarding hiring strategies, 46 per cent of organisations recruit a mix of entry-level and experienced employees, while 29 per cent primarily hire fresh graduates and 20 per cent focus mainly on experienced lateral hires. Corporate investment in skills development has also increased. The report states that 69 per cent of organisations increased their skills budgets in the past year, and 49 per cent reported consistent year-on-year growth in spending. Business expansion (59 per cent) and digital transformation (55 per cent) were cited as the main drivers of this increase. “Despite this investment, 62 per cent report that learning programmes still reach less than half of their workforce, limiting overall effectiveness. This constrained reach is reinforced by current talent strategies,” the report said.

The report also found that 37 per cent of organisations prioritise external hiring, while 23 per cent focus primarily on reskilling existing employees, and 38 per cent follow a mix of both approaches. This comes amid rapid changes in workplace skill requirements as companies adopt digital tools, data-driven processes, and artificial intelligence. Partnerships are increasingly being used for training delivery. Around 40 per cent of organisations said they already work with academic institutions or private training providers, and 38 per cent expect partnerships with edtech firms to grow in importance over the next three to five years. Additionally, 44 per cent said diversity and inclusion objectives are integrated into their skills development programmes.