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Substance abuse among children is a child protection issue: CJI Surya Kant

Speaking at a lecture in Bihar, CJI Surya Kant cited a Lancet study that found at least one in five Indian teenagers face moderate to high risk of substance abuse

Surya Kant, CJI
Justice Kant stressed the need for a "child-sensitive response" to addiction to protect not only the child's physical and mental well-being but also their dignity and sense of self-worth (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2026 | 12:37 PM IST
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Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday said substance abuse among children must be understood as a child protection issue, rather than as a matter of public health concern.

Delivering the Pataliputra Pragya Pravah lecture on 'Childhood Beyond Drugs: Protection, Care and Reintegration' at the Bihar Lok Bhavan here, Justice Kant cited a recent Lancet study to say that at least one in five teenagers in India were at moderate to high risk of substance abuse.

"Substance abuse among children must be understood not only as a matter of public health concern, but as a child protection issue as well," he said.

Justice Kant stressed the need for a "child-sensitive response" to addiction to protect not only the child's physical and mental well-being but also their dignity and sense of self-worth.

He said, "Restoration means creating conditions in which a child can again experience what childhood ought to provide -- education, relationship, play, trust, and the confidence of a future beyond the present difficulty.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Chief JusticeChief Justice of IndiachildrenFighting Addictions and Substance Abuse

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First Published: Sep 26 2026 | 12:35 PM IST

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