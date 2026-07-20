Sugar trade body calls shortage fears 'unwarranted', urges steady supplies

The All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA) on Monday said that reports of a sugar shortage are unfounded, even as ex-factory prices rose about 15 per cent in less than a month, and urged its members to ensure steady availability of the sweetener across the country.

In a communication to its 700 affiliated principal members and associations, AISTA said the Indian Sugar & Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) and the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF) had, on July 17, jointly clarified that the country has adequate sugar stocks to meet domestic demand.

The sugar industry has also agreed to commence the 2026-27 season (October-September) at the earliest, depending on agro-climatic conditions, the association said.

"The recent rise in ex-factory sugar prices -- about 15 per cent in less than a month -- has created an unwarranted impression of a shortage," AISTA Chairman Praful Vithalani said in the communication. He urged stakeholders across the sugar value chain -- mills, trade houses, wholesalers, distributors and institutional consumers -- to take "positive steps" to ensure the sweetener remains readily available nationwide. Vithalani pointed to the industry's track record during the Covid-19 pandemic, when supplies were maintained, and the effort was appreciated by the government. "We must adopt a similar approach now," he said, calling on members to keep the "supply pipeline flowing smoothly" and avoid practices that could disrupt it.