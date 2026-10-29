Sunil Bharti Mittal awarded France's Legion of Honour for business ties

France has honoured France has honoured Sunil Bharti Mittal , founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, with its highest civilian distinction, the Legion of Honour, for his contribution to strengthening economic ties between India and France and his achievements in telecommunications and satellite communications.

French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou conferred the insignia of Chevalier de l'Ordre national de la Légion d'honneur, or Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honour, on Mittal during a ceremony at the Residence of France on October 28.

The honour recognises Mittal's role in promoting Indo-French business relations through strategic partnerships, investments and collaboration in digital infrastructure and satellite communications.