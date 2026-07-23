Supertech twin towers: SC defers hearing on plea seeking refund for buyers

The Supreme Court on Thursday deferred by three months the hearing on a plea seeking refund to homebuyers of the now-razed twin-towers of real estate firm Supertech in Noida.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the submissions that efforts were on to satisfy the claim of the homebuyers, who have not opted for alternative allotment.

The bench deferred the hearing after it was told that three months' time be given to explore other options to satisfy the claims of the homebuyers.

A lawyer, representing a few homebuyers, said they are not getting the refund and the last payment was made way back in 2024.