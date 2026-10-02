Supreme Court allows new-generation joint firecrackers: What are they?

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court accepted the Centre's recommendation to permit specified new-generation joint firecrackers, subject to conditions on shell size, the number of shells and the time between bursts.

The move changes the position on conventional joint crackers, or laris, whose manufacture and sale were prohibited by the Supreme Court itself in 2018. The court had allowed only reduced-emission and green crackers that met prescribed requirements.

The latest proceedings, however, deal with two separate issues. The court has accepted the proposal concerning specified new-generation joint crackers, while the use of barium-containing Generation-2 green crackers remains under study. The separate question of firecracker use in Delhi-NCR has also not been decided in these proceedings.

What are joint firecrackers or laris? Joint firecrackers, commonly called laris or series crackers, are strings of individual crackers connected by a common fuse. The crackers are designed to burst one after another. The Supreme Court prohibited joined firecrackers in 2018, while allowing reduced-emission and green crackers that complied with prescribed standards. The restrictions were part of the court's directions on firecracker emissions, noise and the impact of bursting crackers on air quality. The court also prohibited the use of barium salts in fireworks under the 2018 directions. What are new-generation joint crackers? A report on New Generation Joint Firecrackers was prepared by CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI), the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO). The Supreme Court later considered the report while examining whether restrictions on joint crackers could be relaxed. New-generation joint firecrackers are redesigned versions of these joint crackers. The changes concern the size and number of shells and the interval between successive bursts.

According to information placed before the court, studies found that the new-generation joint crackers produced 30 per cent lower emissions than conventional versions. The smaller shells also reduced solid-waste generation by between 4 per cent and 32 per cent. The bursting pattern was also changed. In conventional joined firecrackers, 25 braids were reported to burst in one second. In the new-generation version, the figure is five braids per second, increasing the duration over which the crackers burst. The Centre proposed that the new-generation joint crackers be permitted subject to conditions on the number and size of shells, the interval between bursts, noise limits and compliance with other regulatory requirements. The Supreme Court said: “We are inclined to accept the suggestions made.”

Are new-generation joint crackers the same as Generation-2 green crackers? No. The two terms refer to separate developments being considered by the Supreme Court. New-generation joint crackers are redesigned versions of joined crackers or laris. The changes examined by CSIR-NEERI relate to shell size, shell number, burst intervals and emissions. Generation-2 green crackers, meanwhile, refer to newer firecracker formulations being examined for lower emissions. The formulations under study use reduced quantities of barium salts or nitrates in combination with other oxidisers. What are Generation-2 green crackers? Generation-2 green crackers are newer formulations being tested to reduce particulate emissions while using lower quantities of barium compounds.

The Centre told the Supreme Court on September 30 that an interim CSIR-NEERI report on Generation-2 green crackers found that formulations using reduced quantities of barium salts or nitrates, along with other oxidisers, achieved a 45-60 per cent reduction in PM10 and PM2.5 emissions compared with conventional firecracker formulations. The Centre also told the court that the use of reduced-barium formulations lowered the chemical and environmental footprint of barium compared with conventional firecrackers. These findings have not resulted in a final permission for the use of barium-containing Generation-2 crackers. Why are Generation-2 crackers still under testing? The Supreme Court has directed CSIR-NEERI to assess the impact of barium in Generation-2 green crackers on ambient air quality.

The study covers four locations: Delhi, Bhopal, Kolkata and Chennai. According to the Centre's submission, the study is expected to be completed by October 15, 2026. Outdoor testing of barium-based crackers was also yet to be completed when the matter was heard on September 30. The CPCB has been given time to submit its findings. The barium question is therefore separate from the court's decision on specified new-generation joint crackers. What did the Supreme Court decide in 2026? On September 30, the Supreme Court said it would not impose a total ban on firecrackers. It also said their use would be restricted to specified hours, with the timings to be considered after the CPCB submits its report.