Supreme Court introduces compensation for homemaker accident deaths

The Supreme Court on Thursday recognised “loss of domestic care” as a separate head of compensation in motor accident cases involving the death of a homemaker, holding that the economic value of domestic and caregiving work performed by women has long been undervalued.

To address this gap, a Bench of Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice NK Singh directed that in cases involving the death of a homemaker, tribunals and courts should award a composite sum under the new head of “loss of domestic care”. The amount has been fixed at ₹30,000 per month, subject to a cumulative 10 per cent increase every three years.

According to the court, the new head of “loss of domestic care” covers three distinct losses: The homemaker's contribution to the smooth functioning of the household; the loss of maternal support to children; and the loss of spousal or filial support suffered by the husband and parents.

On questions related to the value of her work, the court observed that the contribution of a homemaker extends far beyond conventional notions of income. “When in Indian society, the ‘woman of the house’ is called the ‘grihaswamini’, then why are we still groping in the dark,” it said.

The Bench delivered the ruling while enhancing compensation in a 2001 accident case from Haryana, where a homemaker died in a road accident.

“It is in these circumstances that we deem it appropriate” to introduce the new head of compensation, the Bench said, adding that it seeks to overcome the “inherent disadvantage” faced by homemakers when compensation is calculated on the basis of conservatively assessed notional income.

The judgment described homemakers as “the building blocks for the nation’s road to holistic progress” and noted that their labour, though largely confined within the home, enables the productive contribution of husbands and children to society and the economy.