The Supreme Court on Monday expressed displeasure over what it described as a lack of discipline among judicial officers, observing that they appeared increasingly preoccupied with demands concerning service conditions, perks and facilities rather than their judicial responsibilities.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana made the observations while hearing a matter concerning the recruitment of district judges in Kerala under the direct recruitment quota reserved for advocates.

The CJI criticised judicial officers for repeatedly raising issues relating to their service benefits, including demands for changes in age limits and other facilities.

"They are opening their mouths too much now. We know the working of courts. We know the disposal work they are doing all day. Just filing applications here. Nobody is sitting just in chambers taking coffee, as if we are not aware of what is happening. There is a complete lack of discipline," the CJI observed. He further remarked that judicial officers appeared to spend considerable time discussing their entitlements instead of concentrating on their work. "24 hours they are only thinking what perks we are getting, what service benefits we are getting, whether our age is being increased or not, whether such-and-such facilities are being granted or not," Justice Surya Kant said.