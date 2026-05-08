Supreme Court lays down norms for dedicated NIA courts across states

The Supreme Court on Friday laid down a series of measures aimed at speeding trials before special courts constituted under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act, stressing the need for dedicated infrastructure and judicial attention for cases involving anti-terror laws.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi directed that at least one exclusive NIA court must be established for every 10-15 pending trials within the jurisdiction of a High Court.

The directions were passed in proceedings initiated suo motu (on its own) by the Court in February this year to monitor delays in criminal trials under special legislations, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Clarifying the framework for the creation of additional courts, the Bench said that where pending trials exceed 15, two exclusive courts should be constituted, and where the number crosses 25, three such courts must be set up. The Court asked the Union government and the NIA to coordinate with the respective High Courts for establishing these exclusive courts and ensuring adequate infrastructure for their functioning. “We request the concerned authorities to consult with the High Courts and provide exclusive space, sufficient space, for the service of the exclusive courts where the Presiding Officers shall be entrusted only with the trial of cases under Section 11 of the Act,” the Bench observed.

Section 11 of the National Investigation Agency Act empowers the Central government to designate sessions courts as special NIA courts. The Bench further ordered that trials pending before such courts should proceed on a day-to-day basis. At the same time, it clarified that presiding judges would retain discretion over the listing of matters, provided efforts are made to conclude at least one trial every month. The Court also pointed out the need for timely release of funds for infrastructure development. It directed authorities to ensure compliance with its orders regarding space and facilities, subject to financial support from the Centre.

“Before issuing any direction for releasing proposed grants, we impress upon the Union government that the requisite assistance shall be directed towards releasing the necessary funds to build only those additional structures which are important for implementation of these directions and for conducting those trials,” the Bench said, adding that such support should extend to High Courts as well as metropolitan and civil court complexes where special courts may function. The Supreme Court reiterated its earlier concern that judges assigned to NIA courts should not be burdened with unrelated judicial work. It recalled that the issue had been flagged previously as well.