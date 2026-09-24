SC revises order in Noida DM Roopam's case; limits stay to HC strictures

The Supreme Court on Thursday clarified that its interim stay in the petition filed by Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam is limited to the adverse remarks made against her by the Allahabad High Court and the direction to pay compensation to student Akriti Chaudhary, LiveLaw reported.

The clarification means that the high court’s decision to quash Chaudhary’s detention under the National Security Act (NSA) remains in force.

SC revises interim order

A bench of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice NK Singh heard petitions filed by Roopam and the Uttar Pradesh government challenging the Allahabad High Court’s judgment, the news report said.

The Supreme Court’s order uploaded earlier had stated: “Till the matter is heard on merits, the operation of the impugned judgment, particularly, para Nos. 27 to 33 shall remain stayed.” This wording suggested that the operation of the entire high court judgment had been stayed. The revised order, uploaded subsequently, specifies that “till the matter is heard on merits, the operation of paras nos. 27 to 33 of the impugned judgment including award of costs and strictures against the petitioner shall remain stayed". Paragraphs 27 to 33 of the high court judgment contain its adverse observations against Roopam and other officials, along with the direction to pay ₹5 lakh in compensation to Chaudhary.

What the Allahabad High Court had ordered The Allahabad High Court had on September 2 quashed Chaudhary’s detention under the NSA. It held that the detention order and the grounds cited for it did not contain sufficient material and had been issued without proper application of mind, the news report said. The high court also held that her continued detention violated her fundamental right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution. It directed the authorities to pay ₹5 lakh as compensation to Chaudhary. The amount was to be recovered from the salary of Roopam, who had passed the detention order, and other officials involved in the process, “right down to the SHO”.