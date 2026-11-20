The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the Karnataka government's appeal against the Karnataka High Court's decision to allow bike taxi services to operate in the state.

A Bench of Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and N Kotiswar Singh passed the order, upholding the high court's January 23 judgment that lifted the ban on bike taxis and allowed operators to apply for permits to run the services, Bar and Bench reported.

What did the Karnataka High Court ruling say?

In its January order, the high court ruled that motorcycles could be registered as transport vehicles and operated as contract carriages under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. It held that the state government could impose regulatory conditions but could not refuse permits solely on the ground that the vehicles were two-wheelers.

ALSO READ: UP amends tourism policy to promote budget hotels, homestays and rest stops A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Joshi allowed appeals filed by ANI Technologies, which operates Ola, alongside Uber Rapido, motorcycle owners and the Bike Taxi Welfare Association. The appeals challenged an earlier order that barred bike taxi operations until the state framed a policy. The high court directed transport authorities to consider applications to register motorcycles as transport vehicles and grant contract carriage permits. It also allowed authorities to impose necessary operational conditions. Why Karnataka govt appealed against the high court order? Karnataka banned bike taxi services in March 2024, citing concerns over passenger safety, alleged misuse of the existing policy and the absence of electric two-wheelers on ride-hailing platforms.