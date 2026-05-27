Supreme Court upholds state power to curb online betting platforms
The Supreme Court upheld Tamil Nadu and Karnataka laws banning online games played for stakes, backing states' powers to regulate betting and gambling activitiesBhavini Mishra
The Supreme Court upheld Tamil Nadu and Karnataka laws banning online games played for stakes, backing states' powers to regulate betting and gambling activitiesBhavini Mishra
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 8:00 PM IST