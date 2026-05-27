Supreme Court upholds state power to curb online betting platforms

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld laws enacted by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka prohibiting online games played for money or stakes, including rummy, poker and fantasy sports, holding that there is no fundamental right to engage in betting and gambling activities.

A Bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan overturned the judgments of the Madras and Karnataka High Courts that had earlier invalidated the state legislations.

“Since betting and gambling are treated as res extra commercium (things outside commerce), no fundamental right can be claimed to carry on such activities,” the court observed.

The apex court further held that once monetary stakes are introduced, the distinction between games of skill and games of chance loses significance for the purpose of state regulation.

“When the element of betting and gambling enters the picture, the nature of the game ceases to be of relevance,” the judgment stated.

The court said that wagering money on uncertain outcomes raises serious concerns relating to addiction and the pursuit of financial gain.

Rejecting the contention that betting on games of skill falls beyond the legislative competence of states, the Bench held that while games of skill may not amount to gambling in themselves, states are still empowered to regulate or prohibit betting activities connected to such games.