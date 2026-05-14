Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces 2% DA hike for govt employees, teachers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday announced a 2 per cent hike in Dearness Allowances for government employees and teachers.

With the revision, the Dearness Allowance (DA) was increased from 58 per cent to 60 per cent, effective from January 1, 2026, an official release said.

The DA hike will result in an additional annual expenditure of ₹1,230 crore for the state government.

The release said the government would allocate the required additional funds, reaffirming its commitment to the welfare of government officials, teachers, pensioners, and family pensioners.

The release further said that Vijay has pledged to take measures to formulate and implement various welfare schemes for the people.