Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces full waiver on farm loans for upto ₹75,000

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday announced full waiver of cooperative farm loans upto Rs 75,000.

He further annouced a waiver upto Rs 75,000 for loans ranging between Rs 75,000 and Rs one lakh.

Emphasising that agriculture is the backbone of the state and that the prosperity of the nation depended on supporting farmers, he said despite the state facing financial constrains, his government decided to extend additional support of Rs 953.06 crore to farmers.

Making an announcement under Rule 110 in the Assembly, Vijay said the government previously waived agricultural loans up to Rs 50,000 within 15 days of taking office in May. This was later expanded to provide full waivers for loans up to Rs 75,000, and a Rs 35,000 waiver for loans exceeding Rs 75,000, benefiting over 14.44 lakh farmers.