Tamil Nadu CM Vijay lists key schemes on completion of 100 days in office

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday marked the completion of 100 days of governance, highlighting a slew of welfare measures and investment initiatives under the theme "100 Days of Governance - A Government for Generations".

Releasing details of the government's achievements, the Chief Minister said the focus has been on women's safety, farmers' welfare, youth skill development, and transparent administration.

The Vettri Skill Training Scheme has provided skill development training for 12 lakh students and 1 lakh youth. The government has also expanded the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme to benefit 15.14 lakh additional students in Classes 6-8 across 15,414 schools with ₹710 crore allocated. Under the Vettri Laptop Scheme, ₹2,000 crore has been earmarked for providing laptops to college students, while branded bicycles with helmets and water bottles are being given to Class XI students in government and government-aided schools.

The CMO stated that the government announced a ₹6,000 crore crop loan waiver for farmers. Special incentives include ₹4,000 per tonne for sugarcane and ₹2,750 per quintal for paddy. The Vettri Housing Scheme has ₹3,500 crore allocated, while TN-VETTRI will receive ₹6,000 crore annually to improve water supply, solid waste management, sanitation, and rural connectivity. The Vettri 150 Scheme guarantees 150 days of employment, and the Vettri Magalir Goat Rearing Scheme provides 5 goats or sheep to disadvantaged women and transgender individuals. The Vettri Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave 2026 secured ₹1 trillion in investment commitments. To curb drug trafficking, 65 special task forces have been constituted under STING - Special Task Force for Interdiction of Narcotics and Gangs.