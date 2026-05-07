Tamil Nadu government formation standoff deepens; Kerala CM race heats up

Who will join ranks to form the government is the question in Tamil Nadu. And in Kerala, while this aspect is settled, what’s up in the air is to whom goes the chief minister’s office.

In Tamil Nadu, actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) taking a shot at power is getting delayed because Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar asked for proof of support from at least 118 members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Though the Congress, with five members, has offered support, taking the strength to 113, it still requires five more to get to 118.

The party is weighing legal options, and is in talks with the Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Thol Thirumavalavan’s Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) to ensure a majority. All the three have two seats each.

The Left parties are expected to take a call by Friday, and there are reports of the TVK seeking two more weeks from the governor. A senior TVK leader told Business Standard clarity on this might emerge in a day or two. However, in Kerala, three Congress stalwarts — party General Secretary K C Venugopal, Opposition leader V D Satheesan, and party veteran Ramesh Chennithala — are fighting it out in public for the chief minister’s post. In the Assembly elections, the Congress-led United Democratic Front won 102 in the 140-member Assembly. The Congress emerged as the single-largest party, winning 63 seats, while its key ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), won 22.

Following a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting on Thursday, Deepak Dasmunshi, who is in charge of Kerala affairs, said the meeting had left the decision on this to the high command. Each of the three in the race has vocal supporters, with party workers coming up with flex boards on streets. On the other hand, in Tamil Nadu, there were reports that the two Dravidian parties, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), were in talks to jointly form a government. The DMK, with 59 seats, and the AIADMK, with 47 seats, are the second- and the third-largest parties.