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Home / India News / Tamil Nadu govt invites public suggestions to boost state's revenue

Tamil Nadu govt invites public suggestions to boost state's revenue

The panel, which held its first meeting on July 31, resolved to seek views from the general public, associations, academicians, research scholars, and institutions engaged in public finance

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Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 10:30 AM IST
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The Tamil Nadu government's Revenue Augmentation Committee, headed by former Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia, has invited suggestions from the public and experts to boost the state's revenues.

The panel, which held its first meeting on July 31, resolved to seek views from the general public, associations, academicians, research scholars, and institutions engaged in public finance, according to an official release.

The committee is looking for measures to augment the state's own tax and non-tax revenues, and to improve revenue buoyancy, efficiency, and self-reliance.

Stakeholders have been asked to email their suggestions to tnrac@tn.gov.in, preferably before August 11. The views can be submitted in English, Tamil, or both.

To facilitate follow-up and categorisation, the government has requested senders to indicate the broad category of their suggestion in the email's subject line. These categories include GST, Stamp Duty and Registration, State Excise, Motor Vehicle Tax, Mining, Non-Tax Revenue, or General.

The state finance department noted that suggestions on any other matter relevant to Tamil Nadu's revenues are also welcome.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Tamil NaduTamil Nadu governmentState revenues

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 10:30 AM IST

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