Tamil Nadu govt invites public suggestions to boost state's revenue

The Tamil Nadu government's Revenue Augmentation Committee, headed by former Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia, has invited suggestions from the public and experts to boost the state's revenues.

The panel, which held its first meeting on July 31, resolved to seek views from the general public, associations, academicians, research scholars, and institutions engaged in public finance, according to an official release.

The committee is looking for measures to augment the state's own tax and non-tax revenues, and to improve revenue buoyancy, efficiency, and self-reliance.

Stakeholders have been asked to email their suggestions to tnrac@tn.gov.in, preferably before August 11. The views can be submitted in English, Tamil, or both.