Home / India News / Tamil Nadu govt mandates physical education for students in classes 6 to 12

Tamil Nadu govt mandates physical education for students in classes 6 to 12

The School Education department has issued detailed guidelines for conducting physical education classes

school, Class, Students
Special sports training will also be provided for students interested in sports after school hours. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2026 | 10:25 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The Tamil Nadu government has made it mandatory for all schools, including private institutions across the State to conduct physical education classes for the students studying from Class six to 12 from this academic year.

The School Education department has issued detailed guidelines for conducting physical education classes.

A senior official from the department on Sunday said there were reports and complaints that many private schools failed to conduct physical education classes and had instead used those periods for special classes last year.

Following this, all the district physical education inspectors have been instructed to immediately report the details of schools with unsed play grounds.

The guidelines further said in addition to the physical education classes, special sports training should be provided for students interested in sports after school hours.

The officials were also instructed to identify schools that have achieved success in one or more disciplines at the state and national level sports competitions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CBI conducts searches in ₹661 cr IDFC First Bank-AU Finance Bank fraud case

IMD forecasts widespread rainfall as monsoon advances across India

India's birth rate has fallen below replacement level, says Elon Musk

NTA eyes AI-led question paper setting to reduce leak risks, says DG

Maha govt extends OBC educational concessions to Maratha students

Topics :Tamil NadueducationPhysical exercise

First Published: Jun 07 2026 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story