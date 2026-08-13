Tamil Nadu secures ₹67,542 crore investment commitments through 97 MoUs

Tamil Nadu on Thursday said it secured fresh investment commitments of ₹67,542 crore across 97 projects, with the potential to create more than one lakh employment opportunities across automotive, renewable energy, life sciences, electronics, research and development and data centres.

Moreover, in the first 100 days of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, the state secured cumulative investment commitments of over ₹1 trillion, with more than 1.2 lakh job opportunities expected to be created, said industry minister S. Keerthana, addressing the inaugural Vettri Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave 2026 on Thursday.

“This is on average ₹1,000 crore of committed capital for every single day we have been in office. But the number is only a small part of the story. Your confidence in our Government is the important story,” she added.

Highlighting the significance of the investments, Keerthana said the strong mix of greenfield and brownfield investments reflected both new investors choosing Tamil Nadu for the first time and existing companies choosing to expand their presence in the state. “Greenfield tells us new investors are choosing Tamil Nadu for the first time. Brownfield tells us something more powerful: companies already here are choosing to expand because they have experienced our workforce, our infrastructure and our way of doing business, and decided: ‘More in Tamil Nadu, please.’” The minister reiterated the government's ambition to build a $1.5 trillion Tamil Nadu economy by 2036, with a focus not merely on expanding the size of the economy but significantly upgrading its quality through advanced manufacturing, electronics, semiconductors, life sciences, renewable energy, aerospace, R&D and Global Capability Centres.

“We want to move towards superior engineering, more R&D, more intellectual property, more global capability; in short, becoming a destination for innovation, not just production.” She also outlined key reforms aimed at improving the investor experience, including the proposed Tamil Nadu Investor Promotion Commission for major projects, a 21-day timeline for approvals, licences and NOCs, with deemed approval provisions, and continued strengthening of the Tamil Nadu Single Window Portal. “We are not simply asking investors to trust us. We are putting a clock on ourselves.” Calling on industry to be candid with the government, the minister said Tamil Nadu was prepared to acknowledge areas where it needed to improve and work collaboratively with investors and stakeholders to shape the next generation of the state's industrial ecosystem.

She concluded by defining the government's ambition in simple terms: “Invisible when everything is working. Available when something isn’t.” The minister, explaining the name Vettri Tamil Nadu, said the ultimate measure of industrial growth would be the jobs created, opportunities expanded, entrepreneurs enabled and families given a better future. “Your growth is Tamil Nadu’s growth, and when that growth creates jobs, opportunity and prosperity, it becomes Tamil Nadu’s victory. That is the victory we seek.” Tamil Nadu Draws Over ₹2,700 Crore in Lifesciences The lifesciences sector saw eight companies sign MoUs at the Vetri Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave 2026, spanning biologics manufacturing, medical devices, diagnostics and vaccines.