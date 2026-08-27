Tata Power to appeal $490mn Kleros award after Singapore court setback

is appealing to Singapore’s top court after losing a major $490 million legal battle against investment firm Kleros Capital Partners. On August 26, the Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC) dismissed Tata Power’s applications to set aside arbitral awards issued in 2025, while also rejecting its challenge to a June 2025 decision by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) Court regarding the appointment of two majority tribunal arbitrators. Tata Power is appealing to Singapore’s top court after losing a major $490 million legal battle against investment firm Kleros Capital Partners. On August 26, the Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC) dismissed Tata Power’s applications to set aside arbitral awards issued in 2025, while also rejecting its challenge to a June 2025 decision by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) Court regarding the appointment of two majority tribunal arbitrators.

In its ruling, the SICC found that the tribunal did not breach principles of natural justice or fair hearing rules, rejecting Tata Power’s arguments regarding apparent bias and unaddressed issues of causation, remoteness, and mitigation. Following the dismissal, Tata Power announced it will file an appeal with the Singapore Court of Appeal within the required 28-day window from August 26, according to a report by CNBC-TV18.

Background of the Dispute Tata Power’s dispute with Kleros stems from arbitration proceedings that began in November 2020 and relate to agreements connected with a proposed bid for a coal mining project in Russia. An arbitral tribunal had earlier found Tata Power liable for breaches of certain non-disclosure agreements and its contractual duty of good faith and confidence. The three-member tribunal awarded Kleros $490.32 million in damages for the loss of an investment opportunity. The decision was passed by a 2:1 majority, and Tata Power was also ordered to pay 5.33 per cent annual interest on the amount from November 30, 2020, until the payment is made.