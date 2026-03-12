Telangana CM directs all govt departments to use only electric vehicles

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to purchase only electric vehicles henceforth for any government department as part of measures to check pollution.

He instructed the officials to hire only electric vehicles in the Core Urban Region (CURE), mainly comprising the state capital limit here.

Reddy, who held a meeting with transport and roads and buildings department officials on Wednesday night, suggested preparing and widely screening short films to promote awareness on road safety, an official release said.

The CM also directed officials to prepare plans for establishing a modern bus terminal at Shamshabad here where a high speed rail corridor is proposed to be developed.