Telangana presents ₹3.24 trn budget with focus on infra, poll promises

The Telangana government on Friday presented a budget of ₹3.24 lakh crore for the year 2026-27, up by nearly ₹20,000 crore over the previous year, prioritising its flagship programmes such as Musi Riverfront beautification and Hyderabad Metrorail Phase 2 and 3, besides fulfilment of poll promises.

Presenting the budget in the assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the revenue expenditure was pegged at ₹2,34,406 crore, and capital expenditure at ₹47,267 crore.

The government granted ₹23,179 crore to the agriculture sector, followed by Energy at ₹21,285 crore.

The minister proposed an allocation of ₹17,907 crore for the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department and set aside ₹13,679 crore for the Medical and Health Department.