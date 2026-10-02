Temple trust in Mathura to use machine to test purity of metal donations

The Sri Krishna Janmasthan Sewa Sansthan in Mathura will introduce an advanced computerised testing machine to determine the purity of metal donations received at the temple, as part of the measures to bring greater transparency to the donation process.

Sewa Sansthan Secretary Kapil Sharma told PTI on Friday that the machine can test the presence of 20 different metals and will become operational from Navratri, which begins on October 11.

"The purity test will be conducted in the presence of the devotee, who will be given a copy of the test report along with the donation receipt," Sharma said.

The donor will have to sign the report, which will also carry the devotee's mobile phone number. A copy of the report will be preserved in the archives of the Sewa Sansthan, he said.