Textiles Ministry shifts to new office in Netaji Nagar under Vista plan

The textiles ministry on Monday shifted to its new office in General Pool Office Accommodation (GPO 'A') in Netaji Nagar here as part of the Central Vista redevelopment plan.

The GPO 'A' Block 3 building is temporarily hosting some government ministries to facilitate the demolition of Udyog Bhawan and Shastri Bhawan.

The heavy industries ministry is also likely to shift to its new office in the building this week, people in the know shared.

"Today, the office was formally inaugurated with worship and rituals. This new complex is equipped with modern facilities, which will play an important role in making public service more effective, transparent, and accessible," Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh said in a post on X.