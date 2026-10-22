The business of big musicals: How India's live theatre is evolving

For consumers, too, the proposition has changed. A large-format musical typically occupies two to two-and-a-half hours, with premium tickets often priced upwards of ₹3,000 to ₹5,000, depending on the production and seating category. For a family of four, that can mean ₹12,000 to ₹20,000 in tickets alone. Musical theatre is increasingly competing with concerts, fine dining, and other premium leisure experiences for discretionary spending. “People are willing to spend on live entertainment because it offers something that cannot be replicated on a screen,” says Lalljee.
From Disco Dancer to Krishna
Saregama, traditionally associated with recorded music, is among the companies expanding into large-format musical theatre, with productions such as 'Disco Dancer: The Musical' and 'Krishna'. Vikram Mehra, managing director, Saregama, believes the growth of digital entertainment has actually strengthened the desire for collective experiences. “More and more people, because of digitisation, want an experience outside their home, where they can consume entertainment collectively,” he says.