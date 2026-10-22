The business of big musicals: How India's live theatre is evolving

Mehra offers a glimpse of where the money goes. “The biggest cost of this game is the rehearsals,” he says. These can extend to three months, during which performers, choreographers and technical teams must be paid. Touring adds another layer of complexity. No two venues have identical stage dimensions, backstage arrangements or technical facilities. Choreography, entrances and lighting often need to be adjusted. Then there is the challenge of talent. Saregama insists on live singing in its musicals. Performers must be able to sing while dancing and acting, sometimes delivering demanding musical numbers while physically exerting themselves.