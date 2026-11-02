The New Indian Express moves SC over curbs on promotion outside South India

Express Publications (Madurai) Private Limited, publisher of The New Indian Express, has approached the Supreme Court challenging a Bombay High Court ruling that prohibits it from using the newspaper's trademark for promotional activities beyond five southern states and certain Union Territories.

A Bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Manmohan on Monday indicated that it was not inclined to interfere with the High Court's decision, noting that the impugned judgment dealt with the issues comprehensively.

The court, however, deferred the hearing until after the Diwali vacation after senior advocates representing the publisher sought time to place additional documents on record.

The legal battle stems from a family dispute over the ownership and control of the Indian Express group following the death of its founder, Ramnath Goenka, in 1991.

The disagreement between his adopted son Vivek Goenka and grandson Manojkumar Sonthalia was settled through a Memorandum of Settlement dated February 5, 1995, which was subsequently incorporated into a consent decree passed by the Madras High Court on April 16, 1997. Under the arrangement, the Indian Express group retained rights over the Indian Express trademark, while the Madurai-based publisher was allowed to use the name The New Indian Express for its English-language daily within five southern states and specified Union Territories. Subsequent agreements modified certain terms of the settlement. An agreement executed in August 2005, for instance, permitted the Madurai-based group to use the New Indian Express name for disseminating news through the internet.

The present dispute arose after The New Indian Express organised an event titled Mumbai Dialogues in Mumbai in September 2024. The Indian Express group contended that the event and its promotion outside the territories permitted under the settlement violated the agreed trademark restrictions. It approached the Bombay High Court seeking to restrain the publisher from such activities. On November 13, 2025, a single-judge Bench of Justice R I Chagla granted an interim injunction in favour of the Indian Express group. Express Publications challenged the order before a Division Bench of the High Court. However, on June 15, 2026, a Bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande rejected the appeal and sustained the restrictions.

The Division Bench held that Express Publications' entitlement to use the New Indian Express mark was confined by the terms of the settlement and did not extend to independently promoting the publication beyond the permitted geographical area. It also rejected the publisher's contention that the settlement restricted only the circulation of the newspaper outside the designated territories and did not impose any bar on promotional events or activities. The High Court additionally relied on a June 2015 order of the Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB), which had limited the territorial extent of the trademark registration for The New Indian Express. The publisher's reliance on earlier proceedings before the Delhi High Court was also rejected.