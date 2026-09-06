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Home / India News / The South builds a front amid concerns over delimitation, language & taxes

The South builds a front amid concerns over delimitation, language & taxes

Five southern states are stepping up coordination on delimitation, tax devolution and language issues, reviving calls for a stronger collective South platform

Vijay, C Joseph Vijay, Tamil Nadu CM
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Archis Mohan
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2026 | 11:18 PM IST
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A ‘South Council’, echoing efforts by the chief ministers (CMs) of some southern states in the 1980s, could take shape in the coming months, with the five states —Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala — jointly raising concerns over language, delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies and tax devolution. Attempts in recent years have been led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader M K Stalin and the Congress’ Siddaramaiah, when they were the CMs of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, respectively. Siddaramaiah’s successor D K Shivakumar has now taken up the baton. The CMs of Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala have flagged a “north-south” divide over delimitation and tax devolution. Some have also opposed recent amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act. Andhra Pradesh’s N Chandrababu Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party is part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, has repeatedly highlighted the demographic change in southern India caused by low fertility rates.  On September 3, Shivakumar decided to invite the CMs of other southern states to Mysuru Dasara, to be held October 11-21. Furthermore, on that day, the Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously urged the Centre to recognise Tamil as a principal language of the Madras High Court. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s C V Shanmugam alleged a “north-south” divide, saying Hindi is allowed in several northern high courts while Tamil has been denied similar recognition.  On August 20, at the Southern Zonal Council meeting in Mahabalipuram, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, southern CMs raised delimitation and fund devolution. Naidu said the five states contribute about 31 per cent of India’s GDP and could form a $10 trillion economy by 2047. Shivakumar called the South the “engine of the Indian economy.” On March 22, 2025, Stalin, then Tamil Nadu CM, hosted a meeting of southern states under a “joint action committee” on Lok Sabha delimitation. The Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government had also appointed a committee on Centre-state relations, chaired by retired Justice Kurian Joseph.   On February 8 and 9, 2024, Siddaramaiah and Pinarayi Vijayan, then Kerala CM, launched the ‘south tax movement’ and protested at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. 
     
   

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Topics :south india

First Published: Sep 06 2026 | 11:17 PM IST

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