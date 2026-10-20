There must be no objection to singing Vande Mataram in entirety: Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday asserted that 'Vande Mataram' remains a symbol of national unity and said there should be no hesitation or objection to singing the national song in its entirety.

Speaking at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's annual 'Vijayadashmi' rally here, Bhagwat noted that 'Vande Mataram' defeated the conspiracy to divide Bengal and continues to serve as a powerful inspiration for national unity today.

"It is our national song, and there should be no hesitation or objection to sing it in its entirety, with pride and in a loud, clear voice," he said.

Stressing the need for social unity, Bhagwat recalled that when Lord Curzon attempted to partition Bengal along communal lines to divide Hindus and Muslims, society firmly opposed the move, forcing the British government to withdraw the proposal.

"It was during that period when 'Vande Mataram' emerged as a symbol of that very unity and patriotism. The partition then was defeated. Why, then, could the same outcome not be achieved in 1947? Because those who wanted to divide us instilled in our minds the notion that because we appear different, we must indeed be different and apart," he said. Bhagwat alleged that a mindset of appeasement emboldened this divisive mentality, ultimately leading to the Partition. "Yet the peace and the happiness of a separate, autonomous existence that had been held out as the promise of this divisive and destructive game never materialised. Instead, we brought upon ourselves enduring unrest along the borders and within the country, mutual distrust, insecurity, and constant strife over even the smallest of issues," he said.

The RSS chief stated that devotion to Bharat as the motherland, pride in common ancestors, and living by the universal human values of eternal Bharatiya culture have always kept the nation united. He also mentioned Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian commercial pilot who saved the lives of 174 passengers and crew during a mid-air attack on Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv last month. Bhagwat said RSS is working to awaken the Hindu spirit and build a well-organised, strong society. He said that the Hindu society's worldview and nature are inclusive and such efforts will only strengthen the emotional unity, goodwill, and good conduct among all of us.