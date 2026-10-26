Home / India News / Thick smoke emanates from Delhi's North Block, six fire tenders on site

Thick smoke emanates from Delhi's North Block, six fire tenders on site

According to the DFS, some internal dismantling work was underway at the building, which might have led to the fire

north block fire
Thick smoke was seen billowing from the building, prompting authorities to rush six fire tenders to the spot | Image: X@milinddeora
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2026 | 12:15 PM IST
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A minor fire broke out on the terrace of the Union secretariat's North Block here on Monday and promptly extinguished by the authorities, with no casualties reported, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.

Thick smoke was seen billowing from the building, prompting authorities to rush six fire tenders to the spot.

According to the DFS, some internal dismantling work was underway at the building, which might have led to the fire.

The Delhi Fire Services received a call at 11.10 am reporting smoke emanating from the building, following which six fire tenders were dispatched.

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Topics :Delhi fireDelhiFire accidentCabinet Secretariat

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First Published: Oct 26 2026 | 12:15 PM IST

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