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Three suspects in Tiger Shroff firing detained at Kota railway station

Three unidentified assailants opened fire at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening

crime, crime scene, Forensic department, mumbai crime, accident, murder, firing, mumbai crime
Forensic officials conduct investigation at the crime scene where gunmen opened fire at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, near Pushpa Park under Juhu police station, in Mumbai | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2026 | 12:47 PM IST
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Three men suspected to be involved in the firing at actor Tiger Shroff were detained in Rajasthan's Kota from a train coming from Mumbai on Monday, a police official said.

"The three suspects have been detained by Kota city police today at Kota station," the official told PTI.

Three unidentified assailants opened fire at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver and another person were injured.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a viral social media post, but police have yet to verify its authenticity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :BollywoodKotarajasthanMaharashtra NewsMaharashtraMumbai police

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First Published: Oct 19 2026 | 12:46 PM IST

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