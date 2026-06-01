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Three workers killed in gas leak at Ludhiana factory, two hospitalised

According to officials, the workers were suddenly overcome by toxic fumes while carrying out the cleaning operation of sewage line

Hospitals, hospitals in India
Doctors said the conditions of the two hospitalised workers is stable
Press Trust of India Ludhiana
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 2:53 PM IST
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Three workers, including a father and son, died while two others were hospitalised after allegedly inhaling toxic fumes following a gas leak during sewage line cleaning at a tool manufacturing unit in Ludhiana on Monday, officials said.

The incident occurred at a factory on RK Road in Industrial Area-A, where the workers had been called to clean a sewage line.

According to officials, the workers were suddenly overcome by toxic fumes while carrying out the cleaning operation. Three of them died on the spot, while two others lost consciousness and were rushed to a hospital.

Doctors said the conditions of the two hospitalised workers is stable.

Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said an FIR has been registered against the factory management for alleged negligence.

"The investigation will determine responsibility and ascertain the exact nature of the gas involved, which has not yet been confirmed," Sharma said.

Police said they will also examine whether mandatory safety protocols were followed during the sewer-cleaning operation.

Authorities launched a detailed probe into the incident, including compliance with mandatory safety measures for hazardous work in industrial units.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Gas leakagePunjabAccident

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 2:53 PM IST

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