Three workers killed in gas leak at Ludhiana factory, two hospitalised

Three workers, including a father and son, died while two others were hospitalised after allegedly inhaling toxic fumes following a gas leak during sewage line cleaning at a tool manufacturing unit in Ludhiana on Monday, officials said.

The incident occurred at a factory on RK Road in Industrial Area-A, where the workers had been called to clean a sewage line.

According to officials, the workers were suddenly overcome by toxic fumes while carrying out the cleaning operation. Three of them died on the spot, while two others lost consciousness and were rushed to a hospital.

Doctors said the conditions of the two hospitalised workers is stable.