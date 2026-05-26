TN CM Vijay announces waiver of loans up to ₹50,000 for marginal farmers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Monday announced a waiver of crop loans up to ₹50,000 for marginal farmers who borrowed from cooperative banks. He further said that larger farmers who have availed crop loans through cooperative banks will receive a relief of ₹5,000.

The scheme is expected to benefit 1,422,000 farmers and will result in an additional government expenditure of ₹2,044.46 crore.

Reflecting on the scale of the relief package, TVK leader and Tamil Nadu minister CTR Nirmalkumar, while talking to the reporters, said, "Around 1,692,000 farmers have got the agricultural loans, out of which 1,422,000 farmers' loans have been waived off today. This was one of our election promises..."

Earlier, a review meeting regarding the crop loan waiver for farmers was held on Monday at the Secretariat under the leadership of Chief Minister Vijay. The meeting was attended by the Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, R. Vinoth; the Minister for Cooperation, V. Kanthiraj; the Minister for Finance, Planning and Development, N. Maria Wilson; and other department officials. In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office said, "Honourable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru. M.K. Stalin announces full waiver of crop loans up to ₹50,000/- obtained through cooperative banks for small farmers" In a statement, the government said that marginal farmers with outstanding loans below ₹50,000 will receive a full waiver. For small farmers with debts under ₹50,000, 50% of the loan amount will be waived.