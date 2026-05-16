TN CM Vijay keeps Home, assigns portfolios; Sengottaiyan gets finance

In his maiden government, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will handle key portfolios including police, general administration and welfare of women, youth and children, while veteran leader K A Sengottaiyan has been designated as the Finance Minister, the Lok Bhavan said on Saturday.

By keeping Home for himself, Vijay continues the trend of Chief Ministers in TN retaining the important portfolio with themselves.

The portfolios for all the 10 ministers, including Vijay, were approved by Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar as per the recommendation of the chief minister, a Tamil Nadu Lok Bhavan press release said.

The portfolio allocations came a week after the council of ministers led by Vijay was sworn in on May 10.

According to the Lok Bhavan, Vijay will handle public, general administration, police, women and youth welfare, welfare of children, aged, differently abled persons, municipal administration and urban and water supply. N Anand was designated minister for rural development and water resources. Aadhav Arjuna will take care of public works (buildings, highways and minor ports) and sports development. Dr K G Arunraj will be the minister for health, medical education and family welfare, the release said. P Venkataramanan has been allocated Food and Civil Supplies, while R Nirmalkumar will handle Energy Resources and Law. Rajmohan shall be the Minister for School Education, Tamil Development, Information and Publicity.