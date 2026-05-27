TN CM Vijay raises Mekedatu, fishermen arrests in meeting with PM Modi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and discussed matters concerning the state, including the Mekedatu dam issue, fishermen arrests and the Tamil invocation song row.

The meeting assumes significance as it was the TVK chief's maiden official visit to the national capital after assuming office earlier this month.

A government press release said the CM expressed serious concern over Karnataka's announcement of a ground-breaking ceremony for the Mekedatu dam project across the Cauvery river, saying the move was completely against the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) and the verdict of the Supreme Court.