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TNPDCL gives simultaneous promotion to 300 engineers in landmark move

According to an official release, orders were issued in the first phase to 300 assistant executive engineers (electrical) out of 379 eligible engineers who joined service between 2000 and 2002

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The promotions were granted in a transparent manner to address staffing requirements across various categories | Representative Picture
Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2026 | 9:43 AM IST
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In a first for the state-owned Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd, promotion orders were issued simultaneously to 300 engineers.

According to an official release, orders were issued in the first phase to 300 assistant executive engineers (electrical) out of 379 eligible engineers who joined service between 2000 and 2002, an official release from the secretariat said.

The promotions were granted in a transparent manner to address staffing requirements across various categories within the corporation and to resolve long-pending promotion-related issues.

Describing the exercise as a significant event in the history of the power corporation, the release said all promotions were granted strictly on the basis of eligibility and Board rules, ensuring full transparency througout the process.

These promotions are expected not only to boost staff morale but to enhance the corporation's operational efficiency and improve the quality of services provided to the public.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Tamil Nadupower companiesjoseph vijay chandrasekhar

First Published: Jun 07 2026 | 9:43 AM IST

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