Traffic curbs in central Delhi today from 4pm to 9pm, police issue advisory

The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued an advisory announcing traffic restrictions and diversions in parts of central Delhi due to official exigencies.

According to the advisory, the curbs will be in place between 4 pm and 9 pm on both carriageways and service roads around several key stretches, including W Point, A Point at ITO Chowk, IP Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, DDU Marg, Tagore Road, Vishnu Digambar Marg, Mirdard Road, Mirdard Red Light, Ranjeet Singh Marg, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Jangir Road and Press Road.

Commuters have been advised to avoid these routes during the specified hours and use alternative roads to ensure a hassle-free journey. The police have urged the public to plan their travel to avoid last-minute delays.