Traffic curbs in Delhi for INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan on Nov 1

Traffic restrictions will be in place across parts of Delhi from 10 am to 5 pm on November 1 in view of an INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan, police said.

Traffic diversions will be enforced at key intersections in central Delhi, including Netaji Subhash Marg T-point, Rajghat, Delhi Gate, ITO A-point, Ajmeri Gate red light, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Jhandewalan roundabout, Turkman Gate and Mirdard Chowk, depending on the traffic situation, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

Commuters are likely to face congestion on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg between ITO and Delhi Gate, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg between Rajghat and Ajmeri Gate, Aruna Asaf Ali Road, Minto Road, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road and Barakhamba Road, as well as stretches around Kamla Market and Hamdard Chowk.

Additional traffic personnel will be deployed across the Central Range to regulate vehicular movement, guide commuters to designated parking areas and prevent congestion around the venue. A separate passage will be provided near Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital for emergency vehicles. Parking arrangements have been made at the railway parking area opposite the hospital, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) parking lots and Rajghat, he said. Bus movement on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, the Rajghat-JLN Marg stretch, DBG Road and Minto Road may also be regulated, the traffic police said. Passengers travelling to New Delhi Railway Station have been advised to plan their journeys in advance.